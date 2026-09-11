America changed forever on September 11, 2001. Terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon, and passengers on Flight 93 fought back against hijackers to prevent the plane from reaching its intended target in Washington, D.C.

In the aftermath of these attacks, President George W. Bush proclaimed Friday, September 14, 2001, as a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance for the victims of the terrorist attacks on September 11. Following this, a bill to make September 11 a national day of mourning was introduced in the U.S. House by Rep. Fossella ( R-NY) with 22 co-sponsors. They proclaimed September 11, 2002, as the first Patriot Day.

Why is this important? First, to remember the victims. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives. Second, to honor the first responders and recognize the bravery of the firefighters, the police officers, and the medical personnel. They ran toward danger. Third, we need to embrace the unity that we saw on 9/11.

Going forward, we all need to focus on hope, compassion, and togetherness that people showed each other after the disaster. Furthermore, September 11, each year should be a day Americans remember, reflect, honor, and mourn.

God bless America and God bless those who sacrificed all.