The Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team opened Channel League play Thursday with a thrilling five-set victory 18-25, 26-24, 19-25, 25-19, 15-7 over Ventura at JR Richards Gymnasium.

The victory marked Santa Barbara’s first win over Ventura in three years and its first five-set victory of the season after four narrow losses.

The match was a battle from start to finish, with both teams trading runs and momentum. Players battled through suffocating heat and slippery floors that culminated in a memorable five-set showdown that will likely have Channel League title implications down the road.

The Dons relied on aggressive serving to disrupt Ventura’s powerful hitters. The strategy paid off, as Santa Barbara recorded 17 aces while tightening up defensively to control the decisive moments of the match.

Blake Saunders led Santa Barbara offensively with 14 kills, four aces and 13 digs. Jules Horton contributed five kills, 39 assists, 14 digs and four aces, while Paylin Marcillac anchored the defense with 24 digs and five aces.

Blake Saunders beats the Ventura black. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Kira Elliot added 11 kills, while Lola Heckman recorded eight kills and two blocks. Jacqueline Durling finished with five kills, two aces and two blocks. Eloise Becker contributed six assists, seven digs and two kills, and Grace Costner added eight digs.

After splitting the first four sets, Santa Barbara took control early in the fifth. Strong serving and disciplined defense helped Santa Barbara pull away as the Dons closed the match on an 8-2 run.

The win moves Santa Barbara to 1-0 in Channel League and 9-6 overall.

Santa Barbara will return to action Tuesday at rival San Marcos for a crosstown Channel League matchup.