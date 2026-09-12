After a tight first quarter, negative plays and attrition snowballed on the Bishop Diego football team.

Visiting St. Francis scored 35 unanswered points and cruised to a 42-7 victory on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

“We’re not playing nearly at the level that we should be,” said Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford. “Things kind of compound, and we are struggling to have any kind of consistency on both sides of the ball right now.”

It was the 300th career game for Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford, who has racked up a Santa Barbara County-record 181 victories.

St. Francis opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run by Teranus Synncere Pitts II with 2:46 remaining in the first quarter.

However, Bishop Diego struck back with a determined run by Connor Boyd, who powered his way into the end zone from 32 yards out after pinballing off defenders on the first play of the second quarter to even the score at 7-7.

The tied score was short-lived, as Mason Maddox broke the game open with a 67-yard touchdown run out of a wildcat formation. He followed that up with a 19-yard touchdown run out of the wildcat with 3:08 remaining in the first half, increasing the Knights’ lead to 21-7.

If the game wasn’t over at halftime, St. Francis left no doubt with a 72-yard kickoff return by Delano Rock that put the Golden Knights ahead 35-7.

“Coming out of halftime and giving up that kickoff return took whatever air we had in the balloon away,” Crawford said. “This is one of those nights where you kind of wash it away and hope you can reset.”

Boyd led the way for Bishop Diego with 68 yards on 11 carries.

Santa Barbara 35; Righetti 0

Everett Rabb Preston set the tone for Santa Barbara on the first play from scrimmage with a 36-yard touchdown on a toss play.

On the ensuing Santa Barbara possession, Griffin Arnold found Cade Mault on a 60-yard screen pass, increasing the Dons’ lead to 14-0.

Henry Crafton plunged in from one yard out, increasing the Santa Barbara lead to 21-0 late in the first half.

Mault took another screen pass 21 yards with under a minute remaining in the first half to give Santa Barbara a 28-0 lead.

On their first drive of the second half, Nate Meister came down with a jump ball in the end zone on the first play of the drive.

San Marcos 28; Buena 7

The Royals snapped a 16-game losing streak to Buena, defeating the Bulldogs for the first time since 2007.

Tommy Diaz opened the scoring on the first drive of the game with a two-yard touchdown run.

Hayden Fealey tossed two touchdown passes, including a Hail Mary to Caden LaPlante just before halftime.

Dos Pueblos 35; Village Christian 1a0

The Chargers improved to 2-2 this season and will host Crescenta Valley next week for their final non-league contest of the regular season.