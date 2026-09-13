On Tuesday, September 29, from 7-8:30 p.m., the Coalition for Neighborhood Schools will sponsor a forum for Santa Barbara Board of Education candidates at the Santa Barbara High School library. All are welcome to attend.

School issues often do not receive attention from the broader community, but they are essential to our community’s success. The Coalition for Neighborhood Schools has worked for many years on a broad range of issues with diverse and growing support.

These candidates are vying to represent the students, parents, and taxpayers of S.B. Unified School District 1 (Milpas, downtown Santa Barbara, and the Westside) and District 4 (Hollister and downtown Goleta). Of course, their decisions and policies will affect all the students at every school.

Come join us on September 29 at the S.B. High School library for an important candidate forum.