Burrito Week is almost here!
Burrito Week runs September 24 to September 30, 2026. Check back here for our full Burrito Week menu or pick it up off the stands Thursday, September 24.
Below is a list of participating restaurants for 2026. You can stay up to date on when our food weeks are coming, how to enter to win a gift card to a participating restaurant, and more by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.
38 W Victoria St. #122, Santa Barbara • corazoncocinasb.com
772 Linden Ave., Carpinteria • corazoncocinasur.com
170 Aero Camino, Goleta. • cristinosbakery.com
1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta • crushcakes.com
149 S Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara • davesdogs805.com
634 State St., Santa Barbara • follow on Instagram for updates @downtowneats_sb
1435 San Andres St., Santa Barbara • elzarapesantabarbara.com
38 W. Victoria St. Ste. 102, Santa Barbara • fresco-sb.com
502 State St., Santa Barbara • somethingsfishysb.com
900 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara • follow on Instagram for updates @jalapeno_sb
35 W Hwy 246, Buellton • Latequilabuellton.com
3987 State St., Santa Barbara • littlealexs.com
38 W Victoria St. #122, Santa Barbara • littleheartcafecito.com
2911 De La Vina, Santa Barbara • 600 N. Milpas, Santa Barbara • 7024 Marketplace Drive, Goleta • los-agaves.com
2714 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • maizpicante.com
6545 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista • mariastacosiv.com
1972 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara • mesacafesb.com
3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria • padarobeachgrill.com
3305 State St., Santa Barbara • 1187 Coast Village Rd. Suite 7, Montecito • 1324 State St. Suite N, Santa Barbara • renaudsbistro.com
6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta • iceinparadise.org/rinkside-cafe
24 W Figueroa St., Santa Barbara • thesavoycafe.com
38 West Victoria St., Santa Barbara • seoulmatekitchen.com
220 Gray Ave., Santa Barbara • 5112 Hollister Ave., Goleta • shalhoob.com
3771 State St., Santa Barbara • taquerialaunica.com
5 W. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara • theblueowlsb.com
3007 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • thepatiocafesb.com
2611 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • yellowbellytap.com
You can find the full menu out on stands Thursday, September 24. If you’d like to receive updates about our food weeks, you can do so by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.
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