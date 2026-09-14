Burrito Week is almost here!

Burrito Week runs September 24 to September 30, 2026. Check back here for our full Burrito Week menu or pick it up off the stands Thursday, September 24.

Below is a list of participating restaurants for 2026. You can stay up to date on when our food weeks are coming, how to enter to win a gift card to a participating restaurant, and more by subscribing to our Extra! Newsletter here.



38 W Victoria St. #122, Santa Barbara • corazoncocinasb.com

772 Linden Ave., Carpinteria • corazoncocinasur.com

170 Aero Camino, Goleta. • cristinosbakery.com

1315 Anacapa St., Santa Barbara • 5392 Hollister Ave., Goleta • crushcakes.com

149 S Turnpike Rd., Santa Barbara • davesdogs805.com

634 State St., Santa Barbara • follow on Instagram for updates @downtowneats_sb

1435 San Andres St., Santa Barbara • elzarapesantabarbara.com

38 W. Victoria St. Ste. 102, Santa Barbara • fresco-sb.com

502 State St., Santa Barbara • somethingsfishysb.com

900 N Milpas St., Santa Barbara • follow on Instagram for updates @jalapeno_sb

35 W Hwy 246, Buellton • Latequilabuellton.com

3987 State St., Santa Barbara • littlealexs.com

38 W Victoria St. #122, Santa Barbara • littleheartcafecito.com

2911 De La Vina, Santa Barbara • 600 N. Milpas, Santa Barbara • 7024 Marketplace Drive, Goleta • los-agaves.com

2714 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • maizpicante.com

6545 Pardall Rd., Isla Vista • mariastacosiv.com

1972 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara • mesacafesb.com

3765 Santa Claus Ln., Carpinteria • padarobeachgrill.com

3305 State St., Santa Barbara • 1187 Coast Village Rd. Suite 7, Montecito • 1324 State St. Suite N, Santa Barbara • renaudsbistro.com

6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta • iceinparadise.org/rinkside-cafe

24 W Figueroa St., Santa Barbara • thesavoycafe.com

38 West Victoria St., Santa Barbara • seoulmatekitchen.com

220 Gray Ave., Santa Barbara • 5112 Hollister Ave., Goleta • shalhoob.com

3771 State St., Santa Barbara • taquerialaunica.com

5 W. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara • theblueowlsb.com

3007 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • thepatiocafesb.com

2611 De La Vina St., Santa Barbara • yellowbellytap.com