The Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon returned Monday at Harry’s Cafe as local fall sports teams prepared for a busy week of league competition and crosstown rivalry games.

The luncheon featured SBART Hall of Famer Bob Dinaberg, the former Santa Barbara City College football coach and administrator who led the Vaqueros to eight conference championships. Former Santa Barbara High and SBCC football standout Steve Dudley, who went on to play at USC, was also in attendance. Dudley holds the SBCC school record for touchdown receptions in a season with 16.

After falling behind 27-0 at halftime against highly ranked Cerritos College, the SBCC football team stormed back with 21 unanswered points to nearly pull off the upset.

SBCC coach Craig Moropoulos is joined by Levi Cavalli and Fissal Ahmed.

Bishop Diego product Tua Rojas and running back Levi Cavalli combined for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, including a 63-yard score.

“This young man was one of the finest running backs we have had in a while,” said SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos of Cavalli. “This young man can go. He had two receiving touchdowns and turned the game around.”

Athletes of the Week

Payling Marcillac led the Dons to a 3-0 sweep of rival Dos Pueblos in a non-league contest and a 3-2 victory over Ventura in their Channel League opener. Marcillac racked up 20 digs and three aces against Dos Pueblos and followed that up with 24 digs and five aces against Ventura.

On the boys’ side, Lucas Neushul came through in the clutch, leading Dos Pueblos to a Santa Barbara Invitational championship that included several of the top teams in goals in the two overtime sessions.

Rivalry Week

Rivalry action begins Tuesday, with San Marcos hosting Dos Pueblos in girls’ tennis and Santa Barbara High visiting San Marcos for girls’ volleyball.

Thursday will feature several more local matchups, including a highly anticipated flag football game between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. Dos Pueblos enters the game ranked No. 6 in California by MaxPreps. Girls’ tennis and golf matchups between local schools are also scheduled, along with a Bishop Diego-Laguna Blanca girls’ volleyball match.

The week’s biggest event comes Friday, when San Marcos hosts Santa Barbara High at Warkentin Stadium for the 66th annual Big Game. Santa Barbara High won last year’s meeting 60-0 after the two teams tied in 2024.

“We are all excited for Friday night’s Big Game. It means a lot not only for our school, but more importantly for our alumni and everybody who put on the helmet before us,” said Santa Barbara coach Nate Mendoza. “We know that, and we take that responsibility seriously.”

Meanwhile, local cross-country teams are beginning to build momentum ahead of league competition. San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Santa Barbara High and Carpinteria have competed in early-season meets, with several teams scheduled for invitationals this weekend.

Most local teams will begin league competition Oct. 3. San Marcos and Dos Pueblos will compete in the Channel League, while Santa Barbara High joins the Pacific View League. The leagues will compete at the same meets but maintain separate scoring