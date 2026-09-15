Donald Trump, at the outset of his Trumpapalooza address, stated that he will maintain Republican congressional majorities in the mid-term elections. Enduring the lies and demagoguery that followed was difficult, but I was curious to find out how he planned to avoid a loss of seats.

After he finally got to the part where he explained how he intends to retain power over a subservient Congress, I paid closer attention. I was astonished when he disclosed his scheme: He will pay me, every voter, and other American adults $5,000 if the vote maintains Republican majorities. All we have to do is abandon our principles and our hopes of a return to governance under rule of law and just vote as we are told.

His very deliberate assault on election integrity, one of many, violates the letter and intent of laws that prohibit buying of votes, aka bribery. He promised to pay us for our votes if we agree to allow him to maintain power. (He did not mention that fulfillment of his bribery scheme would also allow him to avoid yet another impeachment).

I can really use $5,000 right now, thanks to poor decisions he has made that have battered our economy. But I’m not going to break the law by accepting his bribe. Instead, I will vote for candidates who have earned my vote and who will hold Donald J. Trump accountable for his lawlessness and corruption.