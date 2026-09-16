Dear Neighbors and Community,

I am compelled to write a letter sharing the personal reality of a family who are the finest people I have known, and received help from, in my lifetime. This is one small example of the many people who are at risk but extend themselves to make the lives of others safer and more comfortable. My hope is that all who read this will have a clear image of real people as they watch or hear news of those carelessly taken from the lives they have built, help they have given, and work they are doing.

My husband and I were international airline employees and our retirement job has been with The Foundation for Affordable Housing. Until recently we have been able to manage all of our needs and contribute to our community. That changed when my husband was diagnosed with cancer and began months of brutal chemotherapy. In a short time we have become focused on little else but getting through a physical and mental challenge that has rendered us unable to manage some of our needs.

This is what I want you to know and take to heart. The week my husband was diagnosed, he received a basket of gifts that would comfort a cancer patient. It came with a note of care and encouragement from Juan and his wife, Bertha, but this was only the beginning. Importantly, the help they have given to us was after working all day or on a day off. This week we needed to remove very heavy furniture and were unsuccessful at finding help. Juan and his generous family members arrived four times to carefully and, with smiles, help us without expectation of any reward.

The most humbling moment was three weeks ago when I was sad and scared about my husband’s fragile health and Juan arrived to help with the outside work but found me crying. He took my hands in his and said, “I don’t have words but we will always help you.”

This is a small part of a very personal story but part of a really big and important story. Many of the most vulnerable of our community, those who live daily with the fear of being ripped from meaningful and significant lives, take the little extra time they have in long work weeks — in which they pay taxes — to care for their extended families and other people who pass through their busy orbit! And yet, after 20 years, they have not found a path to citizenship.

This is my story but there are many similar stories. The resilience and generosity of people who have truly contributed needs to be recognized and appreciated. I ask that you show appreciation and kindness with your vote and your willingness to help where you can. As I say each morning as I start the day, “mend the part of the world that is within your reach.” Please join me.