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Chumash Casino Resort will kick off its annual Project Pink campaign on Thursday, Oct. 1, to shine an important light on Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise funds for a local nonprofit organization by selling pink-colored sweets, snacks and drinks throughout the resort’s eateries.

A portion of this year’s proceeds, along with a dollar-for-dollar matching grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, will be donated to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC).

“Project Pink is a powerful example of how a simple act, like purchasing a dessert or drink, can make a meaningful difference in someone’s life,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians. “By supporting the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, we’re helping ensure that people facing breast cancer in our community have access to the guidance, resources and support they need close to home.”

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Some of this year’s new Project Pink menu items that will be on display throughout October in the resort’s Grains & Grounds dessert case will be the guava and coconut cake, made from coconut sponge cake and layered with guava confit and coconut mousse; lime cupcake with hibiscus buttercream; rosewater almond cake; raspberry and white chocolate boxing gloves (to fight cancer); chocolate raspberry cookies; and raspberry rice crispy treats. The annual campaign’s popular returning standouts include red velvet cake, chocolate raspberry cake, strawberry Grand Marnier cake, funfetti pound cake, and of course the campaign’s staples: chocolate molds of high heel shoes, purses and more.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign to raise awareness of breast cancer risks and the value of screening and early detection, while also raising funds for cancer research.

“Every dollar raised through Project Pink helps strengthen a local resource for people navigating breast cancer,” shared Armando Martinez, Director of Donor Relations for the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. “At BCRC, we see firsthand how important it is for someone to have a place to turn for guidance, connection and support throughout their journey. We are grateful to the Chumash Casino Resort, its Food and Beverage team, and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation for helping make that support possible right here in our community.”

Credit: Courtesy

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, located at 100 N. Hope Ave., Suite 1, provides free, non-medical support and resources to people throughout Santa Barbara County, fostering hope and connection from diagnosis through treatment, recovery and survivorship. For more information or to make an appointment, call 805-569-9693. To donate to the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara, please visit: https://www.bcrcsb.org/donate/

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. To find out more about the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and its giving programs, visit http://www.chumash.gov.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is open 24/7 and is an age 21-and-older facility. For more information on menu items, visit http://www.chumashcasino.com/dining.