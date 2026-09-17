Once again Mayor Rowse has put things in perspective and explained them in plain language. Despite a few reservations, notably those of Eric Friedman, the City Council has agreed to a plan for State Street that it cannot afford. It is disingenuous to argue that the funds will somehow be found. The city’s fiscal obligations that include the construction of a desperately needed new police station and affordable housing for public employees such as teachers, police officers, and firefighters are considerable.

Our city cannot function unless these necessities are paid for. The citizenry voted for an increase in sales tax believing that this would alleviate our fiscal challenges. Unfortunately this has not proven to be true and those promises have yet to come to pass. As a city resident for almost 60 years I am disappointed with the current status of our city government.