The most important quality of a mayor is judgment. It is judgment informed by heart, as well as based on critical and objective thinking, not beholden to any political party. In addition, such a person is willing to bring people together through compromise in order to find solutions which benefit us all. Eric Friedman is such a person and that is why I am supporting him for mayor.

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