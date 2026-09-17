The most important quality of a mayor is judgment. It is judgment informed by heart, as well as based on critical and objective thinking, not beholden to any political party. In addition, such a person is willing to bring people together through compromise in order to find solutions which benefit us all. Eric Friedman is such a person and that is why I am supporting him for mayor.
Supporting Eric Friedman for Mayor
By Hadley Johnson, S.B.
Thu Sep 17, 2026 | 4:12pm
Thu Sep 17, 2026 | 4:12pm
Fri Sep 18, 2026 | 00:09am
https://www.independent.com/2026/09/17/supporting-eric-friedman-for-mayor/