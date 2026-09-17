For the past several years, many negative things have been said about the S.B. Unified School Board of Trustees. Divisive financial decisions, low literacy rates, poor math scores, unlivable wages for teachers and staff, and a lack of communication are but a few of those accusations. As a board trustee, I take these criticisms very seriously.

If nearly half our students are not meeting the state literacy standard and nearly six in ten are not meeting the math standard, what should good school board governance look like? Over the past three years, I have seen the character of board discussions begin to change, including more attention to public comments. We have had spirited discussions about improving academics, balancing technology use, and supporting enrichment that encourages students to be engaged in school. Last year, the board created a finance committee to learn about district finances, ensure transparent budgeting, and recommend ways to maximize funds for student learning. The district is moving forward with 136 units of affordable teacher and staff housing, with another 200–300 units proposed.

These efforts do not solve SBUSD’s problems, but they do show an evolving board culture that is becoming more engaged, open, and focused on results. Good governance does not mean running classrooms or managing schools. It means setting clear goals, monitoring results, looking closely at how public money is spent, and holding district leadership accountable. Student achievement is improving, but the numbers clearly show how much work remains. Board members need to be willing to question whether existing practices are producing the results our students need.

This November, two of the five Board seats — Trustee Area 1 (downtown Santa Barbara) and Trustee Area 4 (Isla Vista and Old Town Goleta) — will be on the ballot, while three trustees will remain in office. As you consider the candidates, ask what kind of board member each one will be. Will they examine the results carefully? Will they ask questions if students are not progressing? Will they look closely at how public money is spent? Will they openly communicate with the community? Will they hold district leadership accountable?

No single trustee can solve SBUSD’s challenges. But every trustee helps shape the board — and that culture matters. If you live in Trustee Area 1 or 4, please vote this November. As you make your choice, consider who will ask the hard questions, listen to the community, follow the results, and keep studentsat the center of board discussions.