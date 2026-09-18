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SANTA BARBARA, CA — September 14, 2026.

TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is deepening its commitment to the local nonprofit community through 805 Focus, a television series that gives Santa Barbara County organizations a professional platform to share their missions, impact and stories.

Each year, TVSB selects 30 local nonprofits to participate in the program, providing access to its professional studio, production team, broadcast channels and digital platforms, while underwriting half the cost of each production.

Applications for the next round of 805 Focus are open now, with spots awarded on a rolling basis. Demand for the program continues to grow, and organizations interested in participating are encouraged to apply early.

“Supporting the organizations that serve Santa Barbara is at the heart of what TV Santa Barbara is here to do,” said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. “We have professional studios, talented people and the ability to reach audiences across television and digital platforms. 805 Focus allows us to put those resources to work for our nonprofit community and help amplify the incredible work happening throughout Santa Barbara County.”

At the heart of the program is host Cynder Sinclair, Ph.D., a long-time nonprofit leader and advocate who volunteers her time to lead the series. Drawing on decades of nonprofit experience, Sinclair helps each organization communicate not just what it does, but why its work matters.

Each participating organization records a professionally produced 20-minute episode highlighting its mission, programs, people and community impact. Episodes air on Channels 17 and 71 and stream across TVSB’s growing network of digital platforms, including Roku, Amazon Fire, YouTube and TVSB’s on-demand service, for two full years. A short form cut is also produced for social media.

Organizations also receive their finished program to use in their own outreach, from fundraising appeals to donor communications and grant applications, extending its value well beyond the initial broadcast.

To qualify, organizations must be a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (or operate under a fiscal sponsor with active 501(c)(3) status) and primarily serve Santa Barbara County. Because the program is intentionally limited to 30 organizations per year, selected nonprofits are eligible to apply again after two years.

805 Focus reflects TV Santa Barbara’s broader mission: keeping professional media resources and meaningful local distribution accessible to the community it serves.

Organizations interested in applying can find more information and apply at tvsantabarbara.org/805-focus, or by contacting TVSB at info@tvsb.tv or (805) 571-1721. http://www.tvsantabarbara.org

About TV Santa Barbara

TV Santa Barbara is a nonprofit community media organization dedicated to empowering people and organizations to tell their stories, engage their community and participate in civic life. Through television, streaming, digital media, production services and media education, TVSB serves as Santa Barbara’s civic media hub, powering community storytelling across broadcast and digital platforms.