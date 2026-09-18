California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages Californians to Take Action in Honor of National Voter Registration Day

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Sacramento, Calif. – In honor of National Voter Registration Day, California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. encourages eligible Californians to register to vote or update their registration information ahead of the November 3, 2026, General Election.

“Democracy depends on participation. Eligible Californians should take a few minutes to register to vote or update their voting information,” noted Secretary Weber. “California is on the front lines of ensuring every eligible voter can have their voice heard. Californians owe it to themselves, to California, and to democracy to participate in our elections.”

California county elections officials mail every active registered voter a ballot. There are a variety of options for returning a voted ballot:

Dropping it off at a drop-off location or into any official county drop box within the state;

Returning it in person to any polling place or to the voter’s county elections official;

Voting in person at a polling location or vote center; or

Mailing the ballot to the voter’s county elections official.

Key dates and deadlines for the November 3, 2026, General Election are available at https://www.sos.ca.gov/ elections/upcoming-elections/ general-election-november-3- 2026/key-dates-deadlines.

A full November 3, 2026, General Election Calendar is available at https://elections.cdn.sos.ca. gov/statewide-elections/2026- primary/election-guide/ section-07-general-election- calendar.pdf