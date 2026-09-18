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The Couture Pattern Museum is pleased to announce the exclusive West Coast premiere of Chanel in Vogue, an international fashion and cultural salon in Santa Barbara, California. Presented as a multidisciplinary cultural program celebrating the publication of the opulent two-volume book Chanel in Vogue, the event brings together internationally-recognized fashion and photography historians Rebecca C. Tuite and Susanna Brown, authors of the landmark publication, produced in collaboration with Chanel and Thames & Hudson. Chanel in Vogue is the first book entirely dedicated to the House of Chanel and its creations as documented through Vogue across the magazine’s international editions.

Presented in the museum’s intimate setting overlooking downtown Santa Barbara, the afternoon will feature a special message of friendship from the Honorable Adrien Frier, Consul General of France in Los Angeles; a recorded teaching presentation by a former Chanel technical fashion designer and draper specializing in flou, in Paris; and a live lecture and Q&A with Tuite and Brown, whose recent Chanel in Vogue presentation at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, sold out.

A special photography exhibition previously exhibited in New York City, will feature works from Chanel in Vogue, displayed alongside Chanel archival materials from the 1930s through the 1960s in the Couture Pattern Museum’s collection.

Guests will enjoy a French inspired afternoon tea and champagne, featuring pastries by acclaimed pâtissier Yannick Dumonceau, who previously led a pastry team at a three Michelin star restaurant in Paris. The menu will include Gabrielle Chanel’s favorite dessert.

While numerous books have been written about Gabrielle Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld and the long history of the brand, Chanel in Vogue is the very first publication to trace the House’s evolution through the pages of Vogue, from 1913 to the modern day. The volumes are richly illustrated with the work of celebrated, revolutionary fashion artists and photographers such as Cecil Beaton, Horst P. Horst, Irving Penn, Helmut Newton, and Annie Leibovitz.

Rebecca C. Tuite is a fashion historian and author specializing in twentieth century fashion history. Susanna Brown is a photography specialist and former Senior Curator of Photographs at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London. Together, they offer a detailed examination of Chanel’s enduring relationship with Vogue and the evolution of fashion, journalism, and image-making across more than a century.

The program reflects the Couture Pattern Museum’s mission to preserve and expand access to the history, culture, and technical craft of haute couture.

Learn more about the event at the Couture Pattern Museum website: https://www.couturepatternmuseum.com

About the Couture Pattern Museum

The Couture Pattern Museum is located in Santa Barbara, California. The museum preserves and interprets the technical knowledge of twentieth century haute couture through one of the world’s largest comprehensive collections of licensed couture patterns and related archival materials. Through exhibitions, lectures, and digital initiatives, the museum advances the preservation and study of couture craftsmanship for future generations.

Chanel in Vogue was produced in collaboration with Chanel and Thames & Hudson. This event is independently organized by the Couture Pattern Museum and is not sponsored, endorsed, or produced by Chanel or Condé Nast/Vogue. CHANEL and VOGUE are trademarks of their respective owners.