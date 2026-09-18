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LOMPOC, CA, September 18, 2026 – The Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile children’s bilingual story time program, Books & Bubbles in the Park, invites children and their caregivers to join a special story time celebrating “Dolly Day” on September 25th (9-2-5). Children and their caregivers will engage with stories, songs, and movement celebrating Dolly Parton and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

Representatives from Northern Santa Barbara County United Way will be at the story time to share more information about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. United Way representatives will also be available to help enroll families in the free program.

Join the fun on Friday, September 25:

Time: 10:30 a.m. – Noon

Location: Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.

Members of the community can reach Aubrey Hierholzer, bookmobile assistant, for any questions regarding the program at a_hierholzer@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

The Lompoc Public Library System

The Lompoc Public Library System has been serving the Lompoc Valley for more than 100 years. The Lompoc Public Library System engages, empowers, and enriches our community.The library is committed to bringing quality programming and educational opportunities to people of all ages. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information about the Lompoc Public Library System locations, hours and programming, visit us online at cityoflompoc.com/library.