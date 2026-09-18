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A section of the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path will close for construction on September 28. This section of the path, located at the U.S. 101 undercrossing between Calle Real and Lassen Drive, was originally closed in late February due to storm damage that undermined the structure. The project is expected to be completed by mid‑November, weather permitting.

During construction, travelers between the Obern Trail and areas north of U.S. 101 may use either of the following detours:

University Drive, Patterson Avenue and Hollister Avenue

Calle Real and Turnpike Road

Cyclists traveling north from the Obern Trail should detour at Hollister Avenue to avoid a dead-end turnaround at U.S. 101. Cyclists traveling south may reconnect to the Maria Ygnacio Bike Path at Plaza Aleman via San Ricardo Drive. Cyclists are advised to ride with caution, wear helmets, use lights, and stay alert at driveways and freeway ramps. Motorists should slow down and watch for increased bicycle traffic.