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GOLETA, CA, September 17, 2026 – Art submissions for the 5th Annual Creek Week Art Contest are on display NOW through September 30th at the Goleta Community Center (GCC), located at 5679 Hollister Avenue. Come by during regular hours (Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). to see the 56 submissions from people of all ages. This year’s theme is the Story Beneath the Surface: Art Inspired by Our Creeks, Oceans, and Watersheds. You are also invited to the Creek Week Art Reception on Friday, September 25th from 5:30 – 7:00 p.m. at the GCC where the winning artwork will be revealed. This event is free and open to the public. Enjoy light refreshments and live music from The Swing Along Band.

“We can’t wait for you to see the beautiful pieces of local art on display at the Goleta Community Center and to enjoy the stories that inspired them. This year’s participants embraced the theme, and we are excited for you to experience the talent and creativity that exists right here in Goleta,” said Library Assistant and Creek Week Art Contest Coordinator Sharon Nigh.

New this year, artists submitted a story of their art or what inspired them to create it. This write-up will be posted next to their piece for the Art Reception on September 25th.

At the reception, the artists will be recognized for their work. Mayor Paula Perotte and guest judge Elizabeth Flanagan, former Goleta Valley Art Association President, will have selected a handful of winners based on relevance to the theme, overall appearance, and originality, and the winning announcements will be made that evening. A 1st, 2nd and 3rd place, along with Honorable Mention will be awarded for each age category: adults (18+), teens (7th-12th grade), and children (6th grade and below).

Attendees at the reception will also hear about the importance of Creek Week and our local waterways from the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services team. Be sure to visit the Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Collective’s information table to pick up a Goleta creeks scavenger hunt, as well.

The Creek Week Art Contest is held in honor of Creek Week, which is coming up September 19-26. This contest is a partnership between Goleta Valley Library and the City of Goleta’s Environmental Services and Parks & Recreation Divisions.

Thanks to everyone who submitted artwork for the contest! We hope you will come check it out while it’s on display and attend the reception on September 25th.