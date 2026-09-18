Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

— After candidate interviews conducted by its EEL Committee, theBoard of Directors of Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County met September 17 to vote on endorsements ahead of the November 3 election. The Board did not reach its required 60% supermajority to endorse in three contested races: Mayor, City Council District 4, and CityCouncil District 5.

“Our 60% threshold works like a filibuster — it exists so an endorsement reflects broad, durable consensus, not a bare majority,” said Board President Claudette Roehrig. “Falling short of it isn’t a verdict against any candidate. In these three races, our members found real strength in more than one Democrat running for the same seat, and the vote split across strong contenders rather than settling behind one. That’s a sign of a deep bench, not a weak one. It’s also a reminder that when multiple strong Democrats run for the same seat, vote-splitting amongthem is a real risk worth watching, not just a badge of a strong field.”

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County thanks the EEL Committee and every candidate who took part in the interview process, and encourages voters to review the candidates’ records and make an informed choice on November 3.

About Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County advances Democratic values, women’s leadership, and civic engagement across Santa Barbara County through candidate review, voter education, and community programming.