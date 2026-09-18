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Credit: Courtesy

Lompoc, CA, September 12, 2026 – On Thursday, September 10, 2026, at approximately 9:00 PM, units from the Lompoc City Fire Department were dispatched to a reported structure fire at a single-family residence located at 2 Palm Drive in the City of Lompoc. Upon arrival, crews encountered a working structure fire.

Additional units from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, and Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department responded to the incident as well. It was initially reported that a person was possibly trapped inside. After a thorough search of the structure, it was determined that the structure was unoccupied.

Firefighters had the fire knocked down at approximately 9:13 PM. The residence sustained major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Lompoc City Fire Department thanks the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department for their assistance with this incident.

No additional information is available at this time.