The No. 25-ranked UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team scored in the second minute and controlled much of the match Thursday night, defeating San Diego State 2-0 at Harder Stadium.

Steinar Bjornsson opened the scoring with the Gauchos’ first shot of the match, while Donovan Sessoms added a second-half goal as UCSB continued to pressure the Aztecs. The Gauchos also hit the goal frame several times, narrowly missing opportunities to extend their lead.

Bjornsson’s goal came after a short corner kick in the second minute. The ball him near the top of the penalty area, where he sent a low shot inside the near post to give the Gauchos an early advantage.

UCSB nearly doubled its lead moments later when Sessoms curled a shot toward the far post, only to see the attempt bounce off the upright.

The Gauchos continued to create chances throughout the opening half. Kalle Rahbek narrowly missed after capitalizing on a San Diego State back pass, while Sessoms headed a shot just over the crossbar.

In the 12th minute, Peleg Brown delivered a long diagonal pass to Simone Ferrieri, who sent a low cross toward Kaden Standish. Standish’s shot sailed over the goal. A minute later, Standish created another opportunity but struck the post.

UCSB finished the first half with 13 shots. San Diego State managed to test UCSB goalkeeper Owen Beninga only once, with Beninga making a low save to his right in the 37th minute.

The Gauchos added their second goal in the 54th minute. Bjornsson initially had a chance after the San Diego State goalkeeper moved out of position, but a defender blocked his attempt. On the resulting corner, Sessoms got two chances from the top of the penalty area. His first shot was blocked, but he collected the rebound and fired a low attempt through the defense and into the net.

UCSB came close to a third goal in the 67th minute during a chaotic sequence around the San Diego State goal. Sessoms struck the post, Bjornsson hit the rebound off the crossbar and Rahbek’s follow-up was blocked by a defender.

The Gauchos maintained control through the final whistle to secure the shutout victory.

UCSB will return to Harder Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 20, to host Oregon State at 7 p.m. The match will coincide with the university’s Welcome Weekend.