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Santa Cruz Island Reserve – Researcher. | Photo Matt Perko.

Conner Philson | Photo Courtesy.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to welcome Conner Philson, PhD, Executive Director of UC Santa Barbara’s Natural Reserve System, for the October installment of its Maritime Distinguished Speaker Series.

Philson will present “Discovery & Education in the Wild at UCSB’s Hidden Gem: The Natural Reserve System” on Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the museum. SBMM members are invited to a pre-lecture reception from 6:15–6:45 p.m.

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with valid school ID or email. For reservations, visit sbmm.org, email reservations@sbmm.org, or call (805) 456-8750.

Tucked into the hills, coastlines, mountains, and Channel Islands of some of California’s most distinctive ecosystems, UC Santa Barbara’s Natural Reserve System is one of the university’s best-kept secrets. The network of seven protected wildlands serves as a living laboratory where scientists, students, and conservation partners study the natural world and develop new approaches to understanding and protecting it.

During the presentation, Philson will offer an inside look at the Natural Reserve System—what it is, how it developed, and why its protected sites, research programs, and educational opportunities are increasingly important.

Drawing from a portfolio of more than 270 active research projects, Philson will highlight discoveries spanning ecology, evolution, climate science, marine biology, and related fields. Topics will include rare species recovery, long-term climate monitoring, and collaborative research that helps scientists better understand the ecosystems supporting clean air, water, food, wildlife, and human communities.

The program will also explore the reserves’ vital role as classrooms without walls. Through field-based, experiential learning, students gain direct exposure to ecosystems and scientific methods in ways that cannot be replicated in a traditional lecture hall.

“Conner brings a leading perspective on what it means to conduct research and learn in California’s wildest and most distinctive ecosystems,” said Executive Director of SBMM Dean Noble. “His work directing the UCSB Natural Reserve System reflects the kind of partnership among science, education, and land stewardship that is essential to understanding and conserving the ecosystems on which we all depend.”

Philson is driven by advancing discovery and connection in the natural world through protected wild places and field-based science and education. As Executive Director of the Natural Reserve System at UC Santa Barbara, he oversees a network of protected lands and field laboratories supporting research, teaching, and conservation across California’s diverse ecosystems.

He earned his PhD in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from UCLA, where he studied the social behavior of wild mammals at field sites around the world. Philson also serves as President of the Organization of Biological Field Stations, a global network of field research laboratories.

Whether attendees are longtime Santa Barbara residents, students, educators, or simply curious about the natural world, the presentation will offer a deeper appreciation for the wild spaces and living laboratories advancing science, education, and conservation throughout the region.

Event Details

Date: October 15, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara

Tickets: Free for Navigators Circle members, $10 for SBMM members, $20 for the general public, and $5 for students and educators with valid school ID or email.

Reservations: Visit sbmm.org, email reservations@sbmm.org, or call (805) 456-8750.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) connects people to the rich maritime history, culture, science, and environment of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through engaging exhibitions, educational programs, and community experiences, SBMM inspires curiosity, fosters ocean stewardship, and deepens understanding of the region’s enduring relationship with the sea. Accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, SBMM has also been recognized by Marina Life Magazine as one of the top 10 maritime museums in the United States. Learn more at sbmm.org.