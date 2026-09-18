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The Goleta Lemon Festival is back September 26 & 27, 2026, and it’s set to be the most zestful weekend of the year! Presented by Santa Barbara Airport, this cherished community tradition transforms Girsh Park into a lively celebration of Goleta’s citrus roots, complete with family fun, delicious lemony food, live entertainment, and endless activities for kids. Purchase your activity wristbands now for $10 off!

This year, families can once again take advantage of the all-inclusive Kids Activity Wristband, your child’s golden ticket to unlimited fun at the Kids Zone presented by Yardi! From bounce houses, rides, games and bubble fun to euro bungee, mini golf, and the always-popular rock wall.



Pre purchase and save $10. Enjoy unlimited access to participating in children’s activities all day.

$30 online at LemonFestival.com before Thursday, September 24, 2026.

$40 at the festival.

The Goleta Lemon Festival takes place September 26 & 27, 2026, from 10 AM to 6 PM at Girsh Park. Join us for two days of lemon-filled fun, live entertainment, and community celebration. Visit LemonFestival.com to purchase activity wristbands, register as a vendor or volunteer, and learn more.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

Thank you to our Sponsors



Presenting Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airport

Main Squeeze Sponsors: CMC Rescue, Inc, Community West Bank, Ice in Paradise, KEYT – NewsChannel 3, Marborg Industries, Signature Aviation, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Yardi, Visit Santa Barbara

Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Zoo, Spectrum Reach, Sunkist Growers, The Berry Man.

Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Chevron, Cumulus Radio Station, Edhat, Golden 1 Credit Union, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Goodland Wine Shop, LUX Dermatology, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara MTD, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz Carlton Bacara, UCSB Department of Recreation, Village Properties, Woodstock’s Pizza, 92.9 KJEE

Event Supporters: Anna’s Bakery, Big Hammer Lures, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, CalPrivate Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Culligan Water, Foundation for Girsh Park, Foundation Press, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Raising Cane’s, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Sunstone Winery, Team Solutions Group, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, WE R FILMS

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.