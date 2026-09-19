Santa Barbara High quarterback Griffin Arnold and wide receiver Keegan Roessler turned the 66th annual Big Game into an aerial showcase as they combined for four touchdowns.

The Dons were clicking on all cylinders on their way to a 48-3 rout of rival San Marcos on Friday night at Warkentin Stadium. Santa Barbara now leads the all-time series against San Marcos with a 41-24-1 record.

“Keegan Roessler showed up. He’s a sophomore, and we know what he can do,” said Santa Barbara High coach Nate Mendoza. “He’s kind of been caged up, but he got loose tonight.”

Roessler was named the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP as a result of his four touchdown receptions and determined blocking on the outside. Arnold won the award last year and was a strong contender again after throwing seven touchdown passes.

Keegan Roessler finished with nine catches for 150 yards and four touchdowns.

After a quick San Marcos three-and-out, Santa Barbara drove down the field on its opening possession. The Dons finished off the six-play, 54-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown pass from Arnold to Fin Congdon with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter.

On the ensuing Santa Barbara possession, junior wide receiver Cade Mault put his stamp on the game with a spectacular catch-and-run for a 13-yard touchdown as the first-quarter clock expired. Mault caught the ball in the flat, wiggled out of multiple tackles, and spun into the end zone to increase the Dons’ lead to 13-0 after the ensuing extra point.

San Marcos moved the chains for the first time early in the second quarter on a 10-yard pass from Hayden Feleay to Caden LaPlante. Feleay then converted a third-and-13 with a dart to Matteo Villano along the sideline, but the San Marcos drive eventually stalled.

Keegan Roessler finished with nine catch for 150 yards and four touchdowns. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Dons responded with a 14-play drive that was capped by the play of the game, as Roessler used his 6-foot-4 frame to go up and high-point the ball over a San Marcos defender for a spectacular 24-yard touchdown with 2:52 remaining in the first half.

“I heard the play call, and from the start I knew what was going to happen,” Roessler said. “I trust my quarterback to throw it up, and it’s a mismatch. I’m going to come down with it every time.”

Roessler tacked on a nine-yard touchdown catch with 35 seconds remaining in the first half to put Santa Barbara ahead 27-0 at the break.

Roessler added touchdown catches of 24 and 33 yards in the second half. Arnold closed the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Congdon with 11:49 remaining in the fourth quarter.

With the victory, Santa Barbara improved to 3-2 overall and will have a bye week before opening Channel League play against Moorpark on October 2. San Marcos will also have a bye before opening Tri-County League play against Fillmore.

Alemany, 48; Bishop Diego, 44

The Cardinals climbed out of a 19-7 first-half deficit to take a 44-41 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but Alemany scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:43 remaining, sending Bishop Diego to its third consecutive loss despite an explosive offensive performance led by quarterback Kaleo Satele.

Fillmore, 48; Carpinteria, 0

The Warriors dropped to 0-4 on the season and will continue non-league play at home against Calvary Chapel next week.