On Tuesday night, in the middle of a public hearing about whether Santa Barbara should hand its streets over to a new fleet of AI-powered surveillance cameras, a city official’s hot mic caught the quiet part being said out loud: “Shut the fuck up,” aimed at a member of the public who had just told the mayor to “show some respect first.”

The city says it doesn’t doctor its recordings, and the audio itself is muddy enough that no one on the dais claims to have caught it in real time. But Councilmember Mike Jordan volunteered, unprompted, that it was probably him, muttered, he says, while he was mid-conversation with the police chief. Fine. Take him at his word. The problem isn’t really the ambiguity of one whispered slur. The problem is what Jordan did next.

The morning after, instead of a simple apology to Ana Garcia, the community organizer the remark was aimed at, a woman who spent that same day being pepper-sprayed by ICE agents while documenting immigration enforcement at the county jail, Jordan sent her an email that did not walk anything back. He told her she seemed to think she had the right to talk however she wanted at people “but they don’t have the same right to talk right back,” accused her of hiding behind “skin color, gender, and age comments,” and mused that she was “purposely alienating those who would assist you,” leaving behind a “scorched” landscape for others to clean up.

That is not a man who slipped and regretted it. That is a man who slipped, got caught, and used the opening to lecture the person he insulted about her tone. Mayor Rowse called it “regrettable” and praised Jordan for “taking ownership,” but ownership isn’t just admitting the mic was hot. It’s reckoning with what you said and to whom, not turning around and telling a woman who was pepper-sprayed hours earlier that she’s the one with the attitude problem.

This happened, worth remembering, during a hearing about whether the city should further expand automated, AI-driven monitoring of its own residents, a policy multiple public commenters stood up to oppose. Whatever Jordan intended, the moment landed as exactly the message critics feared: that the people asking hard questions about surveillance and power in this city are, in the view of at least one person with a vote on the dais, supposed to shut up and let it happen.

A councilmember doesn’t get to demand civility from the public with one breath and curse at a constituent with the next, and he certainly doesn’t get to follow it up by telling her she deserved it. Santa Barbara residents show up to these meetings because they still believe their voice matters in the room. Mike Jordan just told one of them, on the record, that it doesn’t. He should resign.