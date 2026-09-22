Kristen Sneddon is not my City Councilmember, but she is my choice for Santa Barbara Mayor. As a 42-year resident and voter in Santa Barbara (longer than Sneddon), I have seen campaigns and councilmembers come and go. I have studied them all. Sneddon has the qualities of the best of them.

She is accessible to citizens beyond her own. She listens and gives reasoned and rational responses. She knows that each district may be unique, but they all play a part in the city’s overall well-being.

She is aspirational, but not foolhardy. She understands the effects of decisions she makes — or does not make — may last far beyond her term of office, but she expects to live with those decisions in the future just like the rest of us.

Almost all decisions at the council level have economic impacts, but finances cannot hold absolute veto over good ideas and citizen benefit. Other candidates might not consider progress if the money numbers don’t add up. Sneddon has almost a decade of success balancing citizen well-being with limited city funds. I expect that to continue with her as our mayor.

In short, Kristen Sneddon is smart and has a heart. That is the combination I want in my mayor. I will be voting for her.