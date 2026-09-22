SBART Press Luncheon: Griffin Arnold and Brooklyn Hedricks Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The 66th Big Game between Santa Barbara High and San Marcos was the focus of Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon. The Dons celebrated a dominant 48-3 victory, continuing their recent success with nine wins in the last 10 meetings.

Sophomore wide receiver Keegan Roessler earned the Gary Blades Memorial Big Game MVP award after recording nine catches for 142 yards and four touchdowns. Santa Barbara High, now 3-2, will have a bye week before opening Channel League play against Moorpark.

Athletes of the Week

Brooklyn Hedricks of Dos Pueblos flag football finished with 119 receiving yards, one receiving TD and an interception on defense to lead Dos Pueblos to a 31-20 win over Oxnard. In the 21-0 rivalry win against San Marcos Hedricks racked up six catches, 81 yards and three receiving touchdowns. On defense she finished with 15 flag pulls.

Griffin Arnold tied a school record with seven touchdown passes against San Marcos.

Griffin Arnold completed 25-of-33 passes for 302 yards, with seven touchdowns in a 48-3 win over San Marcos. His performance set the all-time record for TD passes in a Big Game. He also tied John Uribe (2008) for most TD passes in a single game in program history.

The Week Ahead

Local girls volleyball teams face a busy week of league competition, highlighted by Tuesday’s rivalry match between Dos Pueblos and San Marcos. The week concludes with the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Friday and Saturday, featuring Santa Barbara High, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos.

UCSB’s fall sports teams are also entering Big West competition. Women’s volleyball will host CSU Northridge and CSU Bakersfield, while women’s soccer will face Long Beach State and Sacramento State at home. The men’s soccer team will travel to Cal Poly for the first meeting of the Blue-Green Rivalry this season.