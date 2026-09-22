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The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Santa Barbara Airport, returns September 26 and 27, 2026, for a weekend packed with live entertainment, family fun, and plenty of lemon-loving traditions. With music happening throughout the weekend on the UCLA Health Stageand The Point Market Stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

From rock and country to blues, funk, and more, this year’s lineup brings a little bit of everything to the festival. Catch Area 51 taking the UCLA Health Stage on Saturday, followed by Goodlanders on Sunday, with even more live performances throughout the weekend.

UCLA Health Stage

Saturday, September 26

10:00 AM Delta by the Beach

10:45 AM Dance Unlimited

11:00 AM El Hefner

11:50 AM Dance Unlimited

Noon Pie Eating Contests

12:30 PM Medicine Line

1:30 PM The MacCubbin Project

2:30 PM Will Stephens Band

3:30 PM Adapted Frequencies

4:45 PM Area 51



Sunday, September 27

10:00 AM Ukulele Jim

10:30 AM Destined Dance

11:00 AM Los Vega

Noon Pie Eating Contests

12:30 PM Do No Harm

1:30 PM Velvet Rope Trio

2:30 PM Moneluv

3:30 PM Rent Party Blues

4:45 PM Goodlanders



Get ready for a deliciously messy tradition! The famous American Riviera Bank Pie Eating Contests return each day at noon on the UCLA Health Stage. Come cheer on the contestants as they race to finish their pies in this crowd-favorite festival challenge.

Over at The Point Market Stage, live music and local performances create a hub of energy and entertainment! On Saturday only, the festival will feature the 19th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, presented by Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, showcasing a variety of classic cool cars ranging from corvettes, camaro’s and trucks and new this year, we are adding European Imports and Japanese Imports!

The Point Market Stage

Saturday, September 26

10:00 AM Roll & Rock 805

10:35 AM Roll & Rock 805

11:15 AM Roll & Rock 805

12:15 AM Zermeno Dance

12:50 PM Joyride

1:45 PM Hippy Cholo

2:30 PM Car Show Awards

3:00 PM GirlDad

4:00 PM Bradberri

5:00 PM The Framers

Sunday, September 27

10:00 AM Roll & Rock 805

10:35 AM Roll & Rock 805

11:15 AM Mathew Clark

12:00 PM Dance Network

12:30 PM Rockshop Academy

1:20 PM Cruz Dance

2:00 PM Mae hope

3:00 PM Uncle

4:00 PM exPorter

5:00 PM Lazy Daughter

**schedule and groups subject to change without notice

Volunteers are still needed! If you’d like to lend a hand, grab an afternoon shift and be part of the fun. Sign up today to volunteer at the Goleta Lemon Festival, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 2026. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Thank you to our Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airport



Main Squeeze Sponsors: CMC Rescue, Inc, Community West Bank, Ice in Paradise, KEYT – NewsChannel 3, Marborg Industries, Signature Aviation, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Yardi, Visit Santa Barbara



Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Zoo, Spectrum Reach, Sunkist Growers, The Berry Man.



Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Chevron, Cumulus Radio Station, Edhat, Golden 1 Credit Union, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop, LUX Dermatology, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Rincon Broadcasting, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara MTD, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz Carlton Bacara, UCSB Department of Recreation, Village Properties, Woodstock’s Pizza, 92.9 KJEE



Event Supporters: Anna’s Bakery, Big Hammer Lures, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, CalPrivate Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Culligan Water, Foundation for Girsh Park, Foundation Press, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Raising Cane’s, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Sunstone Winery, Team Solutions Group, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, WE R FILMS