Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
The Goleta Lemon Festival, presented by Santa Barbara Airport, returns September 26 and 27, 2026, for a weekend packed with live entertainment, family fun, and plenty of lemon-loving traditions. With music happening throughout the weekend on the UCLA Health Stageand The Point Market Stage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
From rock and country to blues, funk, and more, this year’s lineup brings a little bit of everything to the festival. Catch Area 51 taking the UCLA Health Stage on Saturday, followed by Goodlanders on Sunday, with even more live performances throughout the weekend.
UCLA Health Stage
Saturday, September 26
10:00 AM Delta by the Beach
10:45 AM Dance Unlimited
11:00 AM El Hefner
11:50 AM Dance Unlimited
Noon Pie Eating Contests
12:30 PM Medicine Line
1:30 PM The MacCubbin Project
2:30 PM Will Stephens Band
3:30 PM Adapted Frequencies
4:45 PM Area 51
Sunday, September 27
10:00 AM Ukulele Jim
10:30 AM Destined Dance
11:00 AM Los Vega
Noon Pie Eating Contests
12:30 PM Do No Harm
1:30 PM Velvet Rope Trio
2:30 PM Moneluv
3:30 PM Rent Party Blues
4:45 PM Goodlanders
Get ready for a deliciously messy tradition! The famous American Riviera Bank Pie Eating Contests return each day at noon on the UCLA Health Stage. Come cheer on the contestants as they race to finish their pies in this crowd-favorite festival challenge.
Over at The Point Market Stage, live music and local performances create a hub of energy and entertainment! On Saturday only, the festival will feature the 19th Annual Goleta Fall Classic Car Show, presented by Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, showcasing a variety of classic cool cars ranging from corvettes, camaro’s and trucks and new this year, we are adding European Imports and Japanese Imports!
The Point Market Stage
Saturday, September 26
10:00 AM Roll & Rock 805
10:35 AM Roll & Rock 805
11:15 AM Roll & Rock 805
12:15 AM Zermeno Dance
12:50 PM Joyride
1:45 PM Hippy Cholo
2:30 PM Car Show Awards
3:00 PM GirlDad
4:00 PM Bradberri
5:00 PM The Framers
Sunday, September 27
10:00 AM Roll & Rock 805
10:35 AM Roll & Rock 805
11:15 AM Mathew Clark
12:00 PM Dance Network
12:30 PM Rockshop Academy
1:20 PM Cruz Dance
2:00 PM Mae hope
3:00 PM Uncle
4:00 PM exPorter
5:00 PM Lazy Daughter
**schedule and groups subject to change without notice
Volunteers are still needed! If you’d like to lend a hand, grab an afternoon shift and be part of the fun. Sign up today to volunteer at the Goleta Lemon Festival, visit LemonFestival.com.
The Goleta Lemon Festival is from 10 AM to 6 PM on Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27, 2026. For more information, visit LemonFestival.com.
The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.
Thank you to our Sponsors
Presenting Sponsor: Santa Barbara Airport
Main Squeeze Sponsors: CMC Rescue, Inc, Community West Bank, Ice in Paradise, KEYT – NewsChannel 3, Marborg Industries, Signature Aviation, The Point Market, UCLA Health, Yardi, Visit Santa Barbara
Lemon Slice Sponsors: American Riviera Bank, Blue Star Parking, Courtyard by Marriott, Goleta West Sanitary District, Residence Inn by Marriott, Ruth Ann Bowe – Village Properties, Santa Barbara Zoo, Spectrum Reach, Sunkist Growers, The Berry Man.
Lemon Zest Sponsors: American Medical Response, Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, Chevron, Cumulus Radio Station, Edhat, Golden 1 Credit Union, Goleta Sanitary District, Goleta Water District, Good Land Wine Shop, LUX Dermatology, Majestic Asset Management, NNSS-Special Technologies Lab, Noozhawk, Rincon Broadcasting, Santa Barbara Independent, Santa Barbara MTD, Tammy Dobrotin State Farm, Teledyne FLIR, The Ritz Carlton Bacara, UCSB Department of Recreation, Village Properties, Woodstock’s Pizza, 92.9 KJEE
Event Supporters: Anna’s Bakery, Big Hammer Lures, Branches Mobile Gallery, Bright Event Rentals, CalPrivate Bank, Camino Real Marketplace, Culligan Water, Foundation for Girsh Park, Foundation Press, Granite Construction, JANO Printing & Mailworks, Lure Digital, M.Special Brewing Co., Por La Mar Nursery, Raising Cane’s, Santa Barbara Cider Co., Sunstone Winery, Team Solutions Group, Tri-Valley Trophies & Specialties, WE R FILMS