The Dos Pueblos High girls volleyball team earned its first sweep over crosstown rival San Marcos in five years, defeating the Royals 25-22, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night in a non-league match at San Marcos.

Playing under interim head coach Emily Curry while Nate Holmes is on paternity leave, the Chargers relied on strong performances from middles Faith Harrison and Athena Bardakos, along with outside hitters Charlize Welch and Kyra Sample. Welch led Dos Pueblos with 10 kills, while Harrison added eight kills, three blocks and three aces. Sample contributed five kills.

Setter Allie Ben-Yaacov effectively distributed the offense with 22 assists, while also recording two kills and two blocks. Harrison and Welch helped Dos Pueblos overcome a 15-12 deficit in the opening set, which the Chargers eventually won 25-22.

Charlize Welch led Dos Pueblos with ten kills. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

“Char and Faith together in the front row is lethal when we are on, and tonight, we were on,” Curry said. “But it takes more than just a great hit to ensure we score. It all starts with the pass. Getting a good pass allows us to get a good set, allowing our hitters to shine and produce.

Dos Pueblos carried that momentum into the second set, dominating at the net and applying pressure with its serving. San Marcos responded in the third, battling back from an early 10-2 deficit to tie the set at 14. The Chargers regained control behind kills and strong serving from Welch and Sample, including two aces from Emi Newton, and closed out the match.

“Volleyball is a team sport. We win together and lose together,” Curry said. “It took the whole team effort to secure this win tonight.”

The win improved Dos Pueblos to 6-9 on the season, while San Marcos dropped to 2-17. It was Dos Pueblos’ first victory over San Marcos since 2023.