Carpinteria is a bit safer and calmer these days, thanks to a recent court ruling. The court ordered that ICE can no longer make the kind of warrantless immigration arrests that brought fear and disruption to our community last year.

The court’s ruling was issued in a lawsuit challenging federal immigration enforcement practices. Carpinteria joined the case at the urging of many, including our organization, the Carpinteria Immigrant Rights Coalition (CIRC). We applaud our city — and the City of Santa Barbara, which also joined the lawsuit — for taking this important step.

On September 2, 2026, federal court Judge Frimpong ruled that the federal government must halt its policy of arresting people without obtaining a warrant and without determining whether the person is likely to escape. The court also made clear that an immigrant’s “mere presence” in the U.S. in violation of immigration law is not, in itself, sufficient to establish the person is likely to escape before the officer can get a warrant.

We are grateful to those who worked on the case and gathered evidence that documented how ICE activity has affected people in our community. Local residents contributed eyewitness evidence about warrantless seizures, including one on a residential street in Carpinteria. Mayor Alarcon submitted a sworn statement describing the teargassing and arrests she saw outside Glasshouse, and the impact of ICE activity on Carpinteria’s workplaces and its economy.

Economic impacts of ICE actions, according to a September 11 Pacific Coast Business Times report [https:/ /www.pacbiztimes.com/2026/09/11/carpinteria-coalition-study-finds-ice-has-hurt-business-workforce/], include substantial lost profits, challenges in hiring and employee retention, and a lack of workplace preparedness compounded by limited access to legal guidance.

The judge’s order is a good start. But Carpinteria can and must do more to protect its workers, their families, businesses and customers. CIRC has made several recommendations for city action.

(Learn more at our website, https://carpinteriaimmigrantrights.org)