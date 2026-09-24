I request the Independent become the Paul Revere of our times as we approach the midterms.

Support for Trump and many red/purple state Republicans continues to evaporate.

It seems apparent if (big if) voting/vote tabulation are free, fair, and accurate, Congress will change hands. Dems will control House and Senate.

Trump is not going to accept that result without fighting, hard and outside the law.

It is past time for the Independent to encourage fellow newspapers/news outlets throughout our country to immediately call for governors of critical states to plan for Trump sending in (under the trumped-up guise of “National Emergency”) the military/ICE/DHS agents (and assorted Jan6 goons) in order to disrupt dozens of races, rendering them uncountable.

Governors must ready the National Guard, and other vote venue protections at their disposal.

And lastly, governors must make their plans public very soon, clearly indicating why said plans are critical to our democracy.

Be the new Paul Revere: “They’re coming, they’re coming, The Fascists they’re coming.”