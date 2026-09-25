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SANTA BARBARA, CA –September 24, 2026

On September 24, 2026, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the Santa Barbara Police Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call reporting an unresponsive adult male at Chase Palm Park, located at 300 East Cabrillo Boulevard. Santa Barbara Police officers arrived and rendered aid until medical personnel took over. The man was transported to Cottage Hospital, where tragically, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Santa Barbara Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is on scene and actively investigating the incident. Please avoid the area until further notice. Additional information will be provided in updated media releases as it becomes available.