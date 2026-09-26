Another article condemning rent stabilization was posted on September 22. It contains false comparisons to other cities like New York City which, if anybody hasn’t figured out yet, contains no resemblance to Santa Barbara.

I recognize the strain this is going to put on small mom and pop landlords, but the solution to poor tenants who can’t afford rent, food, and other necessities isn’t to “go live somewhere else.” So again, we have someone (the chief executive of a business in Los Angeles by the way) who doesn’t offer any solutions. Mr. Yukelson, I’m not impressed.