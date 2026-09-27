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For the next six months, thousands of North County pet owners will have the opportunity to access free spay and neuter surgeries through Santa Barbara Humane, removing one of the biggest financial barriers to essential veterinary care.

Beginning October 1, eligible residents of Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe, Los Alamos, Lompoc, Vandenberg, the Santa Ynez Valley, Casmalia, and New Cuyama can receive free spay and neuter surgeries for their cats and dogs at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Veterinary Clinic or Mobile Clinic. The six-month initiative runs through March 31, 2027, and appointments are required.

Santa Barbara Humane has long been committed to making veterinary care accessible throughout Santa Barbara County. In 2025 alone, the organization performed 8,193 spay and neuter surgeries, helping improve the health of local pets while reducing unwanted litters. Beyond this initiative, Santa Barbara Humane provides affordable veterinary care year-round and, whenever possible, financial assistance for qualifying pet owners to help ensure cost is not a barrier to essential care.

“One appointment can change the course of a pet’s life,” said Dr. Katie Marrie, Chief Veterinary Oﬃcer at Santa Barbara Humane. “Spaying and neutering is a routine procedure with lifelong benefits, yet it’s one that too many families postpone because of cost. This initiative gives pet owners the opportunity to make an investment in their pet’s health that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Spay and neuter surgeries offer lifelong health benefits for pets, including reducing the risk of certain cancers and other reproductive health conditions. These routine procedures also help prevent unwanted litters, reducing the number of animals entering shelters and easing the strain on community resources. By making this essential care more accessible, Santa Barbara Humane is helping keep pets healthy, support the families who love them, and strengthen animal welfare throughout Santa Barbara County.

The six-month initiative reflects Santa Barbara Humane’s commitment to ensuring every pet owner has access to the care their animals need. While this program is available only through March 31, 2027, the organization provides affordable veterinary care year-round and encourages pet owners experiencing financial hardship to reach out and learn about available assistance options.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit sbhumane.org/clinic, sbhumane.org/mobile, or call Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Maria Veterinary Clinic at 805-964-4777 x 205.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Santa Barbara Humane is the oldest animal welfare agency in Santa Barbara County, serving the community for more than 139 years. The organization’s campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria provide affordable veterinary care, affordable dog training, adoption services, and socially conscious sheltering for local animals, whether they are with a loving family or waiting for a home of their own. Because Santa Barbara Humane does not receive federal funding, it relies on local donor support to help thousands of animals and families throughout Santa Barbara County each year. Santa Barbara Humane is an independent organization and is not aﬃliated with the Humane Society of the United States or the ASPCA.