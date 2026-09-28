Ayesha Shaikh, MD 1948–2026

Dr. Ayesha Shaikh, a pioneering obstetrician-gynecologist, passionate advocate for women’s health around the world, and longtime Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital physician, passed away on August 1, 2026. Her life was defined by service, fierce devotion to family and friends, and a joyful appetite for the world around her.

Ayesha did not set out to become a doctor. As a voracious reader from her early years, she first dreamed of being a journalist. But after losing her own mother at the age of 15, she made the decision in 1967 that would come to define the next 59 years of her life. Born in Chennai in 1948, Ayesha received her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from Stanley Medical College in Chennai and subsequently earned her Medical Degree in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Seth GS Medical College in Mumbai. Upon moving to the United States in 1980, she completed her second residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Center of Chicago.

She and her husband, Mohammed Shaikh, made Santa Barbara their home in 1984, where Ayesha became one of the city’s first female OB/GYNs. Over the following four decades, she cared for thousands of women as a physician at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where she went on to serve as Chief of Staff and Chair of the OB/GYN Department. She was a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, a member of the American Medical Women’s Association, and a past president of the Central Coast Medical Association, which later named her County Physician of the Year in 2016.

Ayesha’s commitment to service and women’s health reached far beyond her own practice. As a board member of Direct Relief International, she traveled the world — including to Nepal, El Salvador, Uganda, and the Middle East — in support of Direct Relief’s Maternal Fetal Health initiatives. She also served three terms on the board of Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and led the organization as board chair during both the COVID-19 pandemic and the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision. Additionally, she gave her time as a trustee of the William Sansum Diabetes Center and Santa Barbara Middle School.

Outside of her work, travel remained one of her deepest passions throughout her life. She was always the first to volunteer for an adventure, whether climbing a mountain to see the gorillas in Uganda, sailing in Croatia, exploring the pyramids of Egypt, traveling to Amsterdam to see the Vermeer exhibit, or snorkeling the Great Barrier Reef. With all her adventures, she never forgot her roots in India, returning as often as she could to reconnect with family and friends. In the later years of her life, the travel that gave her the most joy was visiting her granddaughter, Sanah, in New York City.

From left: Sebastian (son in law), Chip ( furry son), Ayesha, Mohammed, Sarah (daughter), Sanah (granddaughter), Christmas Dec 2025 | Credit: Courtesy

At the center of her extraordinary life was her marriage with Mohammed. After an advertisement in the Times of India brought them together, they were married for 46 years. Their love was built on deep affection, laughter, and an unshakable partnership — through decades of raising their daughter, Sarah, building a life in a new country, and chasing adventures together. He was her steadiest companion and her greatest champion, and she his. Their bond was a quiet constant beneath everything else she did, and it never wavered.

And then there was her daughter — me. She wasn’t just my mother — she was my best friend. Our bond was one of the great joys of her life, and of mine: full of daily check-ins, long talks, and a closeness that only deepened with the years. I was there for all of it, and my mother, in turn, showed up for me with a special devotion that was full, unconditional, and without ever holding back. That same closeness carried straight through into her role as a grandmother — she was every bit as present, as playful, and as loving with my daughter, Sanah, as she had always been with me, and being Nani was one of the greatest gifts of her life.

In her final year, Ayesha faced illness with the same courage and grace that defined everything she did. She met it head-on with remarkable positivity, holding fast to hope for as long and as fully as she possibly could — attending book club, playing mah-jongg, practicing tai chi, making Indian food for Mohammed, seeing Sanah thrive in kindergarten and taking her on a special birthday trip to Paris. Her strength through it all was, in the truest sense, an extension of how she lived: fiercely, lovingly, and without giving up on what she cherished most.

Ayesha was known for her impeccable sense of style, each piece chosen with the same eye and confidence she brought to everything else in her life. It was simply part of who she was. Whether she was in a tailored suit heading into the hospital, an elegant dress for an evening out, or a beautiful sari for a visit in India, she wore each with the same effortless grace — always polished, always radiant, and always unmistakably herself.

Though she was small, she was mighty — her presence filled every room she entered. She would always tell you “as it is,” and she was never one to “mince words”; those who had the privilege of Ayesha’s directness will carry it close to their hearts.

Ayesha was a loving wife, mother, Nani, sister, and friend. She was a pillar of strength and honesty, with an indomitable spirit built on her love of life, her laughter, and her devotion to others. She will always be remembered for her glowing smile and her hearty laugh — a force larger than life, vibrant and graceful.

Ayesha is survived by her husband, Mohammed; her daughter, Sarah, and son-in-law, Sebastian; her granddaughter, Sanah; her elder sister, Rafiqa; her elder brother, Ashraf, and his wife, Shirin; her younger brother, Afzal, and his wife, Aman; and her beloved dog, Chip.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in her memory to Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, Direct Relief International, and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. If you would like to share thoughts with the family, feel free to email shaikhfamilysantabarbara@gmail.com.