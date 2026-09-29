Petition for a Referendum on State Street Seeks to Overturn the Master Plan

A Santa Barbara property owner is funding a referendum to overturn a decision the City Council made just weeks ago by a vote of 6–1.

On September 1, the council approved the State Street Master Plan. It took five years to get there. Thousands of residents and business owners took part in meetings, surveys, workshops, and hearings. Outreach went throughout our community. People shared their input and what was important to them. The plan changed in response. What emerged is a flexible design that will evolve as our community evolves. This was a community-wide effort. Consensus does not mean everyone gets everything they want. It means we find common ground and move forward together.

Now, implementation has begun.

This referendum could put that work on hold. We want our community to know what is happening and what it would cost.

A special election would cost the city about $500,000. If the plan is overturned, putting the street back the way it was would cost another $1 million to $2 million. Pilot programs would stop. BCycle would be pulled off the street and put onto the sidewalks. That is money and time that could be spent on implementation.

State Street also has aging infrastructure that needs attention. More than half the estimated construction cost of the State Street Master Plan covers infrastructure repair and replacement, including stormwater management and utility upgrades needed with or without the plan. When heavy rains come to our city, downtown floods. This work needs to be done regardless of the debate over the future design of State Street. Housing cannot be built on and along State Street without these upgrades.

City Council has already directed staff to begin design and engineering work and pursue funding. That work has started.

At the same time, paid signature gatherers are standing outside grocery stores and at other locations asking people to sign the referendum petition. They are paid $9 for every signature they collect.

Friends of State Street is and always will be neutral on the design of State Street. Our mission has been engaging our community in this process, and the community has been heard. We believe the money and time it would take to undo this work would be far better spent carrying out the plan our community spent five years creating.

That work is already under way.

Implementation means fixing what lies beneath the street and beginning to build the State Street we have been talking about for years. A place that is clean, safe and well lit. A place where you do not need a plan to go downtown, because you know there will be something there for you. It’s well on its way to being that and more.

Before you sign this petition, understand what your signature could mean for the work already under way. Ask what you are signing. Ask what happens if the referendum moves forward. Ask what it will cost our community in time and money.

The Master Plan has been adopted. Implementation has begun.

State Street is not for sale. It belongs to all of us.

We choose Implementation and to stay on track.

Sharon Rich is founder and president of Friends of State Street, friendsofstatestreet.org.