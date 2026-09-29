With the majority of tackle football teams coming off bye weeks, boys’ water polo and flag football took center stage at Monday’s SBART Press Luncheon.

Athletes of the Week

Elina Stump of Santa Barbara High’s flag football team contributed one rushing touchdown and dominated defensively with eight flag pulls and five sacks in a 21-0 win over Del Sol.

In a 26-0 victory over Buena, Stump racked up 80 rushing yards, 71 receiving yards, and two receiving touchdowns on offense. Defensively, she finished with 10 flag pulls and five sacks.

Elina Stump is a standout two-sport athlete at Santa Barbara High.

On the boys’ side, Paolo Borgioli led Santa Barbara High boys’ water polo to a second-place finish at the Saddleback Tournament, scoring 24 goals and earning 12 exclusions in four games. He finished with seven goals, including the game-tying goal and a game-winning assist in a 13-12 win over Westminster. Against Torrance, Borgioli added six goals and earned four exclusions in a 15-12 win. In a matchup against Yorba Linda, he finished with seven goals and earned four exclusions. In the tournament finale against Sonora, Borgioli added four goals and earned four exclusions in a 9-6 loss.

Paolo Borgioli was dominant at the Saddleback Tournament.

Cate Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Fiona Pan will leave a lasting legacy in the Cate athletic department as one of the driving forces behind the creation of the flag football program. However, her primary sport is soccer, where she earned second-team all-league recognition as a freshman and sophomore before being named first-team all-league as a junior.

In the classroom, Pan maintains a 4.43 GPA with a course load that includes several Advanced Placement classes. Pan is the prefect of her school house dorm, the head of the women’s forum, and a writing lab peer tutor, among other volunteer roles.

“I really want to thank (Athletic Director) Wade Ransom. At the end of my freshman year, I sent him this really long e-mail about wanting to start the girls’ flag football team because I didn’t really feel like I had a place in fall sports at Cate,” Pan said. “Over the last couple of years, he has really supported me in being able to create the first-ever girls’ flag football team for Cate, and I am so happy that I can leave that legacy.”

The local high school football season reaches its midpoint this week, with area teams entering league competition following their bye weeks.

Santa Barbara High (3-2) will host Moorpark to open Channel League play on Friday at 7 p.m. at Peabody Stadium. San Marcos (2-3) and Dos Pueblos (3-2) open Tri-County League play Friday, with the Royals hosting Fillmore and the Chargers traveling to Hueneme. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego (2-3) begins Marmonte League play on the road against Newbury Park at 7 p.m. Friday, while Carpinteria (0-5) opens Citrus Coast League action at Channel Islands.

In 8-man football, Laguna Blanca starts Frontier League play Saturday at Hillcrest Christian at 11:30 a.m. Cate will host Orcutt at 2 p.m. Saturday in its final non-league game.