I am a UCSB graduate and longtime resident of Santa Barbara. I worked for decades as a land use planner and facilitator for the City of Santa Barbara and as a consultant to local governments on the South Coast. I have worked with a lot of City Council and Planning Commission members and have a sense of who truly cares about residents and who is more inclined to stick to their first impression or go with the flow and not make waves.

I support Kristen Sneddon for mayor. She would effectively lead the city as it deals with budget, housing, climate change, transportation, and other pressing issues. As mayor she’d be a consensus builder to find the best solution to problems that face our council districts and the city as a whole. She believes in science and really cares about people. We would be fortunate to have Kristen Sneddon as our mayor.