As a former two-term City Planning Commissioner and someone who has invested 50-plus years in public service to our city, I’ve seen good leadership and bad. Every mayor and city councilmember has had good intentions, but some have been more effective in leading than others.

I look for a mayoral candidate who is a critical thinker, open to new ideas, and a pragmatic problem solver — someone who is unconditionally constructive. I am looking for an adaptive leader, who can bring to the office of mayor a mindset of dealing with differences as problems to be solved, not battles to be won. Downtown revitalization is not a technical problem, it’s an adaptive one where we need to learn as we go and make adjustments as we implement step-wise solutions.

Eric Friedman is the person who reflects those qualities more than any other candidate. He is smart, humble, pragmatic, and honest — essential values we need in a mayor. As Yogi Berra once said: “When you get to a fork in the road, take it” … and vote for Eric Friedman for mayor.