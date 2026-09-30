From the Los Padres National Forest down to Rincon Point, Santa Barbara County has no shortage of natural beauty, family activities, wineries, and incredible food and drink. I know because I live here, and because each Summer, short-term vacation rental hosts welcome families who eagerly come to make memories on the Central Coast.

Having lived here since 1981, I’ve watched our city welcome families of all backgrounds to enjoy and explore the California coast. But things are starting to shift. At a time when 79 percent of Americans report concern about rising travel costs, affordability has become the biggest obstacle to planning a much-needed vacation. Short-Term Rentals (STRs) come in all shapes and sizes, but overall, they play an important role in keeping travel costs down, especially in popular beach towns like Santa Barbara, where competition and choice keep prices reasonable for more families to visit, not just a select few.

According to a recent report by Airbnb, a family of four or more saves an average of $365 on a three-night stay at an STR compared to other lodging options. That savings can be the difference between taking a trip and not taking one. It can also mean those dollars go farther at the small businesses they visit on State Street, adding to the memories they make while they’re here. STRs generally help families save on things like meals out, parking, and more. In fact, along nearly half of California’s coast, short-term rentals are often the only way for a family to find a two-bedroom stay for under $300 a night.

Now, policy decisions by the Santa Barbara City Council could make Short Term Rentals even harder to find.

On October 6, the Santa Barbara City Council will consider a proposal to restrict STRs in our area, and as the red tape piles up, I’m left wondering if the tradeoffs are worth it.

For the last seven summers, lower State Street and Paseo Nuevo have emptied out while the cost of living climbed. The proposed STR restrictions would accelerate that trend. City staff estimate a loss of $2.7 million a year in transient occupancy tax — the revenue that pays for police and fire. Affordable places to stay would vanish, travel to the coast would become out-of-reach for middle and low-income families, and businesses already starved of foot traffic would lose, too.

Opponents of short-term rentals say they’re defending neighborhood character and affordable housing. But look at what the ordinance actually does: It decides which families are allowed to experience Santa Barbara. What remains is a coastline priced for people who can absorb $600 a night. That isn’t preserving character — it’s installing a turnstile. The question before the council isn’t whether Santa Barbara stays beautiful; it’s whether a teacher from Bakersfield, a family from Fresno, or a couple’s first anniversary trip still fits inside the price of admission.

I’m not asking the council to ignore the concerns of residents. I’m asking councilmembers to consider a more balanced approach, one that keeps STRs available at current levels, and offers something for everyone. I’m grateful that my family and others like us will still be able to continue experiencing the magic of this place. But for many families, that will no longer be true. I don’t want to see Santa Barbara become an exclusionary place reserved only for the wealthy. Avoiding that will depend on our willingness to address these issues with facts, and to find balanced solutions that keep our community strong and accessible.

There’s also a practical question the council should answer before it votes. In the Coastal Zone, these rules cannot take effect until the California Coastal Commission (CCC) certifies them. On August 12, 2026, the CCC certified Pacifica’s short-term rental ordinance only after striking two provisions: a primary residence requirement, and a 60-night cap on non-hosted stays. The CCC staff’s reasoning was plain: Those restrictive rules would shrink visitor lodging on the coast. Santa Barbara can spend years and considerable staff time arriving at the same answer, or it can write a balanced ordinance now.

Nearly 50 years ago, the Coastal Act made a promise: California’s shoreline would belong to everyone, not just the wealthy few who could afford a beachfront hotel. Short-term rentals are one of the last tools we have to keep that promise alive. Whether Santa Barbara honors that promise or is okay with our city quietly becoming a vacation spot reserved only for the wealthy elite, will depend on the decision of the S.B. City Council on October 6.