For two years I have stood on the corner of Broadway and Main with a group of good people Mondays from 4-5 p.m., protesting America’s dangerous and illegal military aggressions around the world. We hold signs saying “War is Not the Answer,” “Stop the Bombing,” and “No Hate, No Bombs.” My sign, created by a friend’s college son, says “Stop Arming Israel.”

The responses from the passing cars, trucks, and big rigs have changed over the last two years as the drivers and passengers have had time to think about what our leaders are doing in our name. Early on there were a few honks but just as many middle fingers or negative yells.

Over the years, driver’s reactions have changed. Now, we mostly see peace signs, thumbs up, and friendly waves, and we hear many dozens of honks and encouraging big rig horns as hundreds of vehicles drive through our intersection.

Young and old alike have woken up to the huge mistake our elected leaders are making by not reigning in an administration that cares very little about our lives, and only about the financial wellbeing of the rich and powerful.

Are you feeling better off now than you did two years ago? Do you feel any safer? Do you see your children’s future as potentially better the yours? Do you have good and affordable health care? Is a college education affordable. Can you afford to buy a house? Does your government spend your tax dollars on you, or on wars that drain the treasury of money that could be spent on our real needs?

Do your senators and representatives work for you or for those who contribute unlimited money to their campaigns? Israel lobbies recently congratulated themselves because over 250 of the candidates they support won their primaries. Republican Thomas Massie lost his to an unknown because he spoke against his president’s policies in Palestine and Iran. Israel lobbies spent over $30 million to defeat him.

No wonder Americans feel powerless. The Supreme Court, with Citizen’s United, has given our power to the donor class and to foreign countries. Who is lobbying for us? No one.

Protests for civil rights, and against the Vietnam War, changed the course of our history. It is time for us to take to the streets again, and in large numbers, to protest our government’s unwavering support for Israel against the Palestinians, the Israeli/America war against Iran, and Israel’s stated goal of taking over all of Palestine, Southern Lebanon, and Northern Syria, as well as land in Egypt and Turkey. This is all to achieve their dream of a “Greater Israel.” It is our job to make sure that dream never comes true.

Join us Mondays from 4-5 p.m. at Main and Broadway, or join the “No Kings Protest” on October 17. Let your leaders know what you are for, and what you are against,

Help redirect America away from endless wars, and toward peace and prosperity for all. And please vote, because all of our lives depend on it.