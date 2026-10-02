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CARPINTERIA, Calif.— It’s almost time for three days of Peace, Love & Guacamole! The California Avocado Festival returns to downtown Carpinteria this weekend, October 2–4, 2026, celebrating its 40th anniversary with more than 60 bands, four stages, local food and drinks, family activities, nonprofit fundraisers, agricultural exhibits, contests and plenty of creative ways to celebrate the California avocado.

And the best part? It’s completely free, thanks to local partners and sponsors.

Founded in 1986 as a way to bring visitors and business to downtown Carpinteria, the festival has grown into a beloved three-day community celebration. Today, the California Avocado Festival is operated independently as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a mission centered on supporting the Carpinteria community, local nonprofits, businesses, musicians and the agricultural heritage that helped shape the town.

60+ Bands. Four Stages. Three Days of Music.

Music is at the heart of the festival, with more than 60 bands performing across four stages throughout the weekend.

Highlights include Doublewide Kings, Cornerstone, False Puppet, Spencer the Gardner, Heads All Happy Hours and Flannel 101, along with dozens of additional local and regional performers.

Families can also head to the Youth Stage, presented by the Santa Barbara Bowl, featuring young performers throughout the weekend.Get Into the Avo Spirit

There will be plenty of ways to celebrate the star of the weekend.

Opening Ceremonies: A Carpinteria Tradition — Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The 40th anniversary celebration will officially begin with the festival’s Opening Ceremonies on Friday, featuring this year’s Honorary Chairs, Cecilio and Mary Marquez of Rancho Cecila, your farmers market favorites.

The Marquezes will officially open the 2026 California Avocado Festival with one of the festival’s most beloved traditions: balancing an avocado on the nose of the seal at the Seal Fountain, officially declaring the festival open.

It’s a uniquely Carpinteria way to kick off a very special 40th anniversary celebration.

Strong Arm Contest — Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Seal Stage

Think you’re strong? John Palmentari will host this crowd-favorite competition, where participants test their avocado-holding endurance by attempting to hold a bag of avocados for as long as possible.

This year, there are two divisions:

Adults — Ages 14 and over – 10lb bags

Youth — Ages 13 and under – 5lbs bags

Come compete, cheer on the contestants and find out just how heavy avocados really feel!

Avo-Themed Costume Contest — Saturday at 1:20 p.m. at the Youth Stage Hosted by Jeff Thiemer, come dressed in your best avocado-inspired look! All ages are welcome to show off their creativity and compete in three categories:

Most Unique Costume

Most Avocado Inspired

Best Family or Group Costume

Whether you go full avocado or simply add a little avo flair, come ready to celebrate in style.

Guacamole Contest — Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at the Grotto TentThe beloved Guacamole Contest returns Sunday, bringing local competitors together to battle it out for guacamole glory. The contest will be hosted by Catherine Remak of K-LITE 101.7 and Olivia Sorgman, Festival Director.

Come watch as contestants mix, mash and create their signature recipes — and find out who takes home the title of the festival’s best guacamole. Think you have award-winning guacamole? Register online; space is limited.

Future Farmers of America Auction — Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Grotto Tent

Don’t miss the Future Farmers of America (FFA) Auction, where you can bid on a fun collection of avocado-themed items while supporting the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Auction items include avocado trees from Brokaw Nursery, the festival’s largest avocados, AvoFest merchandise gift bags featuring avocados, Brander wine and festival merchandise, and an exclusive AvoFest Gift Basket featuring local and festival favorites.

Come ready to bid, have some fun and support local FFA students!

Yes, There’s Avocado Ice Cream — and So Much More

The California Avocado Festival is known for putting the avocado in just about everything, and this year is no exception.

One of the festival’s most unexpected offerings is Rori’s famous Avocado Ice Cream.

Festivalgoers looking to support local nonprofits while they eat should be sure to stop by community favorites, including Carpinteria High School Cheerleaders for guacamole, the Lions Club for tri-tip sandwiches, Carpinteria Surf Club for root beer floats and Rotary Club for snow cones.

Other food highlights include deep-fried avocado, avocado sushi burritos and Dave’s Dogs’ famous SB Dog topped with avocado, along with a wide variety of other food and beverage.

Enjoy a refreshing selection of Brander Vineyards wines and Kona Big Wave Golden Ale throughout the festival. Whether you’re in the mood for a crisp glass of wine or a cold, easy-drinking beer, grab a drink, relax and enjoy the weekend with friends.

The Festival Gives Back to Carpinteria

For the Carpinteria community, the California Avocado Festival is much more than a weekend celebration. It is the largest community fundraising event in town, with local nonprofits estimated to

raise approximately $100,000 collectively throughout the weekend.The festival itself also gives back. Each year, the organization provides grants to local nonprofits, with more than $20,000 annually going to organizations including the Carpinteria Education Foundation, FFA, Howard School, Surf Club and other local community groups.

Visitors can make additional donations during the festival or through the festival website.

While admission is free, the festival has a significant impact on the community. Every time visitors purchase a meal from a nonprofit, shop with a local vendor, make a donation or spend the weekend enjoying Carpinteria, they are helping support the local community.

Discover the Story Behind Carpinteria’s Avocados

The Bliss Family Expo Tent will take visitors beyond the guacamole and into the history of the crop that helped shape Carpinteria.

Sponsored by the Bliss Family, the Expo Tent celebrates the culture, history and heritage of avocado growing in Carpinteria, with agricultural education, grafting demonstrations and opportunities to learn more about the farmers, families and traditions that have shaped the community.

It’s a chance to discover the story behind the fruit that inspired an entire festival — and learn more about Carpinteria’s agricultural roots.

Family Fun All Weekend

There is plenty for the youngest festivalgoers, too.

Thanks to Endwell Hospitality, the group currently revitalizing the historic Palms restaurant in downtown Carpinteria, children under five can ride the Ferris Wheel for free all weekend long. The Ferris Wheel has become a favorite festival tradition and offers families a chance to take in the festival — and Carpinteria — from above.

The Youth Stage, featuring young performers all weekend long, is presented by the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation and programmed by Roll N Rock 805. Come cheer on, encourage and support the youth singers, bands and dancers.

On Saturday night, the Youth Stage becomes the Glowcado Grove, a youth dance party presented by the Boys & Girls Club from 6–7 p.m. Kids and families are invited to grab a glow stick and dance the night away. All ages are welcome!

Kids can also enjoy activities from the Carpinteria Children’s Project and Kinderkirk, along with face painting, games and other family-friendly activities throughout the weekend in the youth area. Kids can burn off some energy at the festival with free games and an exciting Parkour Experience presented by SB Trapeze! Young festivalgoers can climb, jump, balance and test their skills in a fun, active environment. Additionally there will be free games for plenty of free fun for kids to enjoy all weekend long!

Festival Shuttle

Visitors can make getting to and from the festival even easier by taking the festival shuttle. Free parking is available at Carpinteria High School, with a $5 round-trip shuttle to and from the festival.

Saturday: 12 p.m.

–10:15 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.

–6:15 p.m.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the shuttle and enjoy the weekend without worrying about parking downtown. Don’t miss the bus!

Made Possible by Our Community Partners

A festival of this size and scope would not be possible without the generous support of the businesses, families, foundations, community organizations and volunteers who help bring the California Avocado Festival to life. We are deeply grateful to every sponsor and partner who invests in this special weekend and in the Carpinteria community: City of Carpinteria; The Bliss Family; Endwell Hospitality; Kona Big Wave; California Avocado Commission; Ann Jackson Family Foundation; EJ Harrison; Mission Avocados; Santa Barbara Bowl; U.S. Bank, Rori’s Ice Cream; CarpEvents, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, Brander Vineyards, MarBorg Industries, Montecito Bank & Trust, Shade Farm Management, APG Inc., Rincon Farms Produce, Chrisman Island Center, Lindmar Building, Roger Perry Insurance, CalPrivate Bank, West Pak Avocados, Bailard Citrus Co., Del Rey Avocados, Maximum Nursery, Santa Barbara Exotics, Inc., Serigraph Resortwear, Inc., Carpinteria Masons, Carpinteria Lions Club, Brokaw Nursery, E-Rentals & Tents, Suncoast Rentals, Wiggy Ranch, STP Printing, Smart & Final, Roll N Rock 805, and SB Trapeze.