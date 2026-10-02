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(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness is inviting community members to come together on Saturday, October 3, at Goleta Beach for the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) Out of the Darkness Walk – a morning of remembrance, hope, connection and support.

The free community walk provides an opportunity for people to honor loved ones lost to suicide, support those who are struggling, celebrate recovery and hope, or simply stand together in support of suicide prevention.

In 2025, 47 people in Santa Barbara County died by suicide. Behind every number is a person who was loved—and families, friends and communities forever changed by that loss.

“Every life matters, and every person we can reach with hope, connection and support matters,” said Toni Navarro, Director of the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness. “The Out of the Darkness Walk brings our community together to remember those we have lost while reminding us that we all have a role in preventing suicide.”

Suzanne Grimmesey, PIO/Chief of Strategy and Community Engagement for Behavioral Wellness and local coordinator for the Walk, encourages community members to make plans to attend.

“You don’t have to have lost someone to suicide to participate,” Grimmesey said. “You can walk for someone you love, for someone who is struggling, for hope, or simply because you believe every life is worth fighting for. This is a community walk, and there is a place for everyone.”

The Walk is designed to be a fun, welcoming and meaningful community event—not a sporting event. Participants can walk at their own pace and walk alone or with a team while connecting with others who share a commitment to suicide prevention and mental health.

It is not too late to form a team. Gather your family, friends, coworkers or neighbors and create a team, or register individually and come walk with the community. Whether you come with a group or come on your own, you are welcome.

The Walk is free to participate in, but registration is required.

Out of the Darkness Walk

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Goleta Beach

Free to participate — registration required

Register to walk: AFSP Out of the Darkness Walk – Santa Barbara

If you or someone you know is struggling, call the Santa Barbara County Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line at 888-868-1649.

Together, we can remember, connect and walk toward a community where no one feels alone—and where hope has a place to grow.