Bill Ostini and Terri Stricklin, Jay and Vicki Conner, and Laurie Tamura Named Honorees of 18th Annual Celebrate Philanthropy for Outstanding Contributions to the Santa Maria Valley

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(SANTA MARIA VALLEY, CA) – Bill Ostini and Terri Stricklin, Jay and Vicki Conner, and Laurie Tamura have been selected as honorees for the 18th Annual Celebrate Philanthropy awards, announced today by the Santa Barbara Foundation and the Santa Maria Times.

Selected by an independent committee from nominations submitted by community members, the honorees will be recognized at a celebration luncheon on Thursday, November 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Country Club, 505 West Waller Lane in Santa Maria. [JC1]

Tickets are available now for $60 each and may be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/CPAwards. Tables for eight may be purchased for $480.

Celebrate Philanthropy recognizes individuals, couples or families who have demonstrated exceptional civic or charitable contributions, either through direct service or financial support, making the Santa Maria Valley a better place to live. Any community member may nominate, and nominations were open from July 8 to August 20, 2026.

“For 18 years, Celebrate Philanthropy has been our community’s way of thanking our neighbors who give so much of their time, talent and resources,” said Jackie Carrera, Santa Barbara Foundation president and CEO. “This year’s honorees have each spent a lifetime showing up for their neighbors, and we’re proud to help share their stories.”

Siblings Bill Ostini and Terri Stricklin, two of Frank and Natalie Ostini’s six children, have upheld the Hitching Post’s Santa Maria-style tradition, which has been in their family for nearly 75 years, while giving generously to the community around them. A Vietnam army veteran, Bill has led the Casmalia Community Services District for 26 years and supported causes like the Boys & Girls Club and Jack’s Helping Hand. Terri, the restaurant’s longtime general manager, devotes her time to Breakfast Rotary and local civic efforts.

For decades, Jay and Vicki Conner, both past presidents of the Rotary Club of South Santa Maria, have devoted themselves to the Santa Maria Valley. A Vietnam-era Army veteran, Jay has founded or led charitable organizations including COPS ‘N KIDS and Honor Flight Central Coast California, also earning the FBI Community Leadership Award. Vicki, co-founder of the EconAlliance, has advanced regional economic and workforce development.

Laurie Tamura has served the Santa Maria Valley for more than three decades as a respected land use planner and tireless volunteer. She leads Urban Planning Concepts, currently serves as president of EconAlliance, and has held board roles with the Santa Maria Police Council, Breakfast Rotary and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber. A devoted supporter of scouting, she served as Los Padres Council president and helped rebuild Rancho Alegre/Outdoor School after the Whittier Fire.

In 2025, Celebrate Philanthropy honored Mike and Tricia Bouquet and Kate Ferguson for their generosity and leadership across health care, education, youth programs and services for neighbors in need throughout the Santa Maria Valley.

As Organizing Sponsor of Celebrate Philanthropy, the Santa Barbara Foundation is grateful for the support of sponsors the Santa Maria Times, Allan Hancock College, Andre, Morris & Buttery, Kirk & Simas, Central Coast Community Energy, Community Bank of Santa Maria, and the Frost Family Trust.[ES1] [JK2]

Anyone interested in sponsoring the 2026 Celebrate Philanthropy luncheon may reach out to Julia Kelly, Business Development Manager, at JKelly@SBFoundation.org or by calling 805-880-9384.

About Santa Barbara Foundation

Founded in 1928, the Santa Barbara Foundation actively connects donors, nonprofits, government, businesses and the people of Santa Barbara County to take on the most challenging needs facing our region. Recognizing that its work depends on the strength of the social sector, the Foundation is committed to the health and vitality of local nonprofits. Knowing that together we can do more, the Foundation mobilizes charitable giving and connects their expertise to that of donors, nonprofits and residents to create meaningful impact on the communities of our county. SBFoundation.org.