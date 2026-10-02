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Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., released the latest Report of Registration which reflects data as of September 4, 2026. A record total of 23,164,977 eligible Californians are registered to vote.

The complete September 4, 2026, Report of Registration can be viewed online at: https://www.sos.ca.gov/ elections/report-registration/ 60day-general-2026

Californians can register to vote or update their voter registration online at registertovote.ca.gov.

Eligible Californian voters who have not registered to vote and want to vote in the November 3, 2026, General Election can do so via “Same Day” or “Conditional” voter registration.

Californians who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

The Report of Registration is a compilation of voter registration numbers reported by California’s 58 county elections offices and is released in adherence with California Elections Code Sections 2187(a), (b), and (c)(5).

The Report of Registration includes:

Voter registration by political party, county, city, congressional district, state senate district, state assembly district, state board of equalization district, county supervisorial district, and political subdivision.

Statewide voter registration by age group and by county.

Voter registration by political bodies attempting to qualify as political parties (by county).

The California Office of the Secretary of State’s website has a tool where a voter can type in their county or zip code, and the tool identifies that voter’s voting options: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.