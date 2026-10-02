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SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 29, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department is pleased to announce that Santa Barbara BCycle, the City’s bikeshare program, surpassed one million trips on September 14! The City and BCycle are celebrating this milestone by offering free 30-minute rides on Saturday, October 3.

Since launching in 2021, residents and visitors in Santa Barbara have ridden over three million miles on BCycle’s pedal-assist electric bikes, avoiding 428.59 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions in our community. That is the equivalent of taking 100 passenger vehicles off the road for a year.

“Reaching one million trips is an exciting achievement for the City of Santa Barbara and a testament to the growing role that bikeshare plays in our community,” said Melissa Hetrick, Acting Director of the Sustainability & Resilience Department. “Every BCycle trip represents another opportunity to reduce reliance on single-passenger vehicles.”

BCycle currently operates 103 stations, 654 docks, and 324 e-bikes throughout the City, providing residents and visitors with a fun and sustainable transportation option. The recent grant-funded BCycle for All Expansion included the installation of docks in underserved neighborhoods and discounted annual memberships to low-income residents.

Community members are invited to give BCycle a try on Saturday, October 3, using the promotional code MILLION.

For more information about Santa Barbara BCycle and the City’s bikeshare program, visit BCycle (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/BCycle).