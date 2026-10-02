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SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Saturday, September 19, more than 1,055 volunteers headed to parks, beaches, creeks, and the Santa Ynez River for the 42nd annual Coastal Cleanup Day. Together, they covered 83 miles of inland and coastal areas throughout Santa Barbara County and removed 5,652 pounds of litter!

The three most common items found were:

Plastic and foam pieces

Cigarette butts

Food wrappers

Coastal Cleanup Day was especially important as Santa Barbara County prepares for the potential impacts of El Niño. Thanks to this year’s volunteers, over 2.8 tons of litter won’t wash into creeks and the ocean when it rains. That means cleaner creeks, a healthier ocean, and safer habitat for wildlife.

Several unusual items were found, including a machete, an American Airlines crew pin, a rocking chair, 80 pounds of copper wire, a $10 bill, and a bow tie.

At the time of this release, with 40% of the cleanup sites reporting, the statewide total stands at 24,835 volunteers who picked up 185,003 pounds of trash and an additional 7,051 pounds of recyclable materials, for a total of 192,054 pounds, or 96 tons. Statewide final results will be released in the coming weeks by the California Coastal Commission.

“Coastal Cleanup Day is always a great day for our coast, but this year proved even more significant,” said California Coastal Commission Executive Director Kate Huckelbridge. “As we celebrate the Coastal Act, this year’s cleanup helped to highlight the volunteers and coastal advocates who will carry the legacy of the Coastal Act forward into the next 50 years of protecting and preserving our coast and ocean.”

Explore Ecology is grateful to every volunteer who participated, with special thanks to the dedicated Site Captains, including local youth leaders, who helped make the event a success!

Media Assets: High-resolution event photos and b-roll are available upon request.

In Santa Barbara County, Coastal Cleanup Day is organized by Explore Ecology and the County of Santa Barbara Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, with support from the City of Santa Barbara, City of Goleta, and City of Solvang.

About Explore Ecology: Explore Ecology empowers our community to protect and preserve the planet with innovative education and nature-based learning. Explore Ecology programs include Environmental Education, Art From Scrap, and School Gardens. For more information, visit ExploreEcology.org.