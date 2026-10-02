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A terrific event for kids and adults is being offered at Neal Taylor Nature Center.

On the lawn at the Nature Center Alice Abela and her collection of spiders, snakes and other reptiles will offer an exciting view into a fascinating world of small beings, and representatives from the Nature Center will teach you all you would like to know about many animals closely associated with Halloween as well as lead fun games including a special Creepy Creatures Scavenger Hunt! SB County Park Naturalists will also be taking part in the event and will have a table on skulls and bones! Educators from the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will highlight a fun assortment of taxidermy that includes bats, snakes, toads and more! Representatives from the SB Wildlife Care Network will lead fun fall themed games and tips on how to best decorate for Halloween. Other activities will entertain youngsters and parents alike. Arts and crafts activities will be a hit where making your own mask will be one of the focused activities. There will also be enchanting music, scavenger hunts, witches brew, and exploring the Nature Center, and more!

Reservations are not needed. Donation appreciated!

Come Join in the Fun!

Mark your calendars and plan to come!

Presenting Partners

Alice Abela, Amigas Arts & Crafts, MC Spooky, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Community Services of County of Santa Barbara, SBWCN

About the Neal Taylor Nature Center

Neal Taylor Nature Center (NTNC) is a non-profit organization located in a picturesque ranch house behind the Cachuma Lake General Store in Cachuma Recreation Area.

Developed and operated by a corps of committed volunteers, it offers exhibits on the local valley and mountain environment for all ages, emphasizing hands-on exhibits for children of all ages.

Nature Center & Gift Store Hours

Thursday thru Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

and Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nature Center Admission: Donation

Coming from outside the Park – there is a $10/vehicle SB County Park Entrance fee.