Dos Pueblos opened Channel League play with a dramatic overtime victory, rallying from a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Buena 15-12

The Chargers appeared to be in control early, building a 3-0 lead behind goals by Channing Wigo,Grant Nelson and Tyler Racine in the first quarter. However, Buena responded, and steadily erased the deficit before taking a 10-9 lead in the fourth quarter.

Channing Wigo unleashes the shot. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos goalkeeper Koa Zertuche played a key role in keeping the Chargers within striking distance. Zertuche recorded 10 saves, including a crucial penalty stop in the fourth quarter that prevented Buena from extending its lead to two goals.

Wigo came through in the clutch with five goals, including the tying goal late in the fourth quarter that forced overtime.

Grant Nelson paced Dos Pueblos with six goals, while Tyler Racine provided a decisive contribution in the extra periods. Racine scored twice, including the final goal of the second overtime period to put the Chargers in front for good.

Lucas Neushul and Wyatt Warkentin also found the net for Dos Pueblos, scoring one goal apiece.

Koa Zertuche came up big in goal for Dos Pueblos. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The victory gave the Chargers a memorable start to league play after they overcame Buena’s comeback and rallied when the game appeared to be slipping away.

Dos Pueblos will return to the pool next Tuesday when the Chargers host San Marcos.