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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) will continue its free community dance series with Kickin’ Country Line Dancing Nights throughout October. Join us every Wednesday on State Street in front of Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen at 716 State Street. This series is part of DSBIA’s efforts to hightlight downtown businesses while activating downtown and building community.

The evening will begin with a beginner-friendly line dancing instruction from 6–7 PM, led by experienced instructor Christy Grant. From 7–8 PM, participants will have the opportunity to practice their steps during an hour of open dancing.

The weekly events are free and open to the public, with no prior dance experience or partner required. In addition to the dancing, attendees can enjoy food and drink specials from Best BBQ and Apna Indian Kitchen while supporting downtown businesses.

Event Dates: Wednesdays 6-8 pm

Oct 7, Oct 14, Oct 21, Oct 28

Whether you’re new to line dancing or already familiar with the steps, the October series offers an opportunity to learn, dance, and enjoy an evening in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. For more information and to view other Downtown Santa Barbara happenings and events, visit downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a 501 c 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.